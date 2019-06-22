Woman severely beaten at Spartanburg Co. apartment, suspect arrested after chase

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man is in jail after severely beating a woman at an apartment in Spartanburg County and later leading deputies on a chase.

49-year-old Delwyn Edrick Smith is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, strong arm robbery, driving under suspension, and failure to stop for blue lights.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Whispering Pines Apartments on Abner Road for an assault shortly after 10:00am Wednesday.

Deputies say the victim had severe injuries to her face, head, and other parts of her body and had been knocked unconscious by the assault. When she regained consciousness, deputies say she went to a neighbor for help and that neighbor called 911.

Investigators say the suspect, Delwyn Smith, had taken the victim’s car, along with several other items from the victim’s purse, after the assault.

Deputies say they spotted the stolen vehicle in the driveway of a home at the intersection of Williams Street and Textile Road around 6:00pm Wednesday evening.

Deputies say the vehicle then drove away through the yard and back to Williams Street.

According the incident report, two passengers jumped out of the vehicle after it stopped on Williams Street.

Crash scene on Briarwood Road, June 19, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

The chase ended at Briarwood Road and Old West Main Street when the vehicle hit a tree and caught fire.

Deputies pulled the injured Smith out of the burning vehicle, the report says.

Smith is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.