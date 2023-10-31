CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman reported she was sexually assaulted at a North Carolina grocery store Friday afternoon, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the incident occurred Friday, Oct. 27, around 3:55 p.m. at the Whole Foods on Brooklyn Village Avenue. The suspect reportedly followed the female victim into the store’s restroom while carrying a hatchet and began assaulting her.

Officers say the victim was a 39-year-old woman.

The suspect could face charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, damage to personal property and attempted rape. Documents show the victim’s phone also was damaged.

The case is still under investigation.