Woman shot at Budget Motel in Fletcher, police investigating

FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) – Fletcher Police responded after a woman was shot Friday afternoon at a Budget Motel.

Police said they responded at about 12:24 p.m. to Underwood Road for a report of someone with a gunshot wound.

Once on scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her legs. She was taken to an area hospital in Henderson County. Police said her injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said no arrests have been made.

They are searching for a rented 2019 silver Mazda CX5 with a Tennessee registration plate reading 9N42P6. Police said the car was seen leaving the parking lot following the shooting and may be in the Asheville area.

