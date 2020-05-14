Woman shot at home on Reeves Ave. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the county.

According to a news release, the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at a home on Reeves Avenue.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a visitor at the home reportedly got upset and shot a woman at least once.

The suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The case remains under investigation.