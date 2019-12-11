Woman shot during attempted armed robbery, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A woman was shot in the driveway of a home in the Poe Mill area of Greenville Tuesday afternoon in what

investigators say was an attempted armed robbery.

It happened on 3rd Avenue around 12:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Shonda Andshon said she was in a house on 3rd Avenue when she heard gunshots outside.

“I was just like frozen,” she said.

Then she saw her friend was hurt.

“By the time i got right here she was walking up and said they done shot her,” she said.

Andshon and a neighbor said they got towels to put pressure on her wounds. They said she was shot several times, in the chest, arm, and leg.

“I was just scared, shaking because I’d never been through something like that,” Andshon said. “It was just so close, so I was scared.”

Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital. Investigators learned she was shot as four men were trying to steal her purse as she pulled into the driveway of an acquaintance’s house.

“She did have a firearm, and did return fire,” Flood said. “It’s unknown at this time if anyone was struck or not, but at this time all we have is that they were in a light grey colored sedan. We don’t have any other particulars on the suspect other than the four males.”

Emmanuel Clark said he also came to help. He said the victim like a mother to him.

“She’s innocent,” Clark said. “She ain’t the type to be out here to be out here doing anything crazy. She’s going to work. She’s making money, tak[ing] care of her kids, things like that. So I just wonder why they did that really. Who would do such a thing?”

Investigators don’t know if the woman knows the men who tried to rob her.

“Any time you have a crime in violence to this nature, it’s concerning, but especially the fact that it happened in broad daylight in a residential community is definitely concerning,” Flood said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 23-CRIME.