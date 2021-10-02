Woman shot in apartments on Furman Hall Road in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting on Furman Hall Road.

According to the GCSO, deputies responded to a call around 11:16 a.m. at an apartment complex and learned that the suspect fired shots into an apartment.

No one was injured in that apartment, but deputies later learned that bullets hit a second apartment, GCSO said.

According to GCSO, after investigating, they found an adult female in the apartment with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was not transported to the hospital.

GCSO is still investigating this shooting, but they believe it is an isolated incident, according to deputies.

If anyone has information call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME (232-7463).