Woman speaks after being shot in attempted armed robbery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A month ago, a Greenville woman was shot during an attempted robbery. A suspect has been charged with attempted murder, but deputies are still looking for other suspects.

Toni Miller-Fuller told 7News she plans to make a full recovery, and she has a message for the teenager accused of shooting her.

Miller-Fuller said was she was shot six times as five people tried to rob her outside of her daughter’s house in the Poe Mill neighborhood in Greenville around 1 p.m. on December 10.

Neighbors who heard the shots called 911.

“I was driving down the road and heard gunshots and saw people running,” a caller told 911.

“They was trying to get my purse and my gun, and they didn’t get neither one,” Miller-Fuller said.

She said she fired her gun and hit two of the would-be thieves. She said one of them shot her, and then they ran.

“And I’m like, ‘God, it’s not my time. It’s not my time,” she said.

She told 7News she was hit in both legs, the chest, wrist and twice in the stomach.

“I got control of myself,” she said. “Something just pushed my shoulders back, and I held my chest…and I held my stomach where the wounds was at. And I walked into my daughter’s house.”

She remembers talking all the way to hospital and said the investigator on the scene was surprised she survived.

One suspect, Christian Ahmed Memminger, 18, was arrested by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Monday. He’s charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and using a weapon during a violent crime.

Miller-Fuller has a message for him.

“I forgive you and everything, but I just want you to find it in your heart to help find the rest of the guys who did this to me,” she said.

She said she’s been overwhelmed by the support from friends and family and is savoring life more than ever.

“I got hit all over my body like a pin cushion, but I’m still here,” she said. “God got me here for a reason.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.