CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Tuesday morning bus ride to Winterfield Elementary went wrong for a 72-year-old bus driver at a stop when another woman threw bleach on her.

“I couldn’t see; there were no thoughts,” says the driver, who, out of fear, doesn’t want her name released or any pictures. “I was just shocked this actually happened.”

Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.

She was treated and released from the hospital and spoke to Queen City News in front of her home.

“My eyes are not clear yet,” said the woman. “Things are still blurry, but I’m okay.”

The bus driver says over the last two years, there have been problems with the woman, who has two children that ride the bus, but she follows the training each time.

“You don’t exchange words with parents. It just makes matters worse.”

So far, no arrest has been made, and the alleged suspect will face a simple assault charge.

“She’s not going to stop me from doing my job.”

The driver says that it is because she likes what she does. Also, nine children were on the bus when this happened, and the driver says returning to work will help ease their fears after witnessing a horrible act.

“It will put fear in them to even want to ride a bus. Just seeing something like this that was extremely disrespectful and dangerous because this Clorox could have hurt one of the children.”