Woman wanted for assault in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of assault.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to a report of stabbing at Pisgah View Apartments at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a male victim suffering from non life-threatening stab wounds.

Nyshia Larose Wiggins, 22, of Ashevile, was charged assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

According to the release, Wiggins also has three additional open warrants for failure to appear on charges unrelated to this incident.

She is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Wiggins’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.