Woman wanted for break-in, theft from Marion property arrested by deputies

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman wanted for a break-in and theft in Marion, was arrested Monday night.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a man went to the sheriff’s office on July 9 to report that someone had taken a trailer, two table saws and other tools from his property on Crisp Drive in Marion.

The man, whose leg was bandaged at that time, told deputies that Britany Lynn Ost, 30, of Marion — who he was acquainted with — came to his house on July 8 with Brandon Kyle McNeill, 43, also of Marion, when he wasn’t there and told deputies he believed they took his property.

On July 9, Ost and McNeill came back to the property at around 4 p.m. pulling the man’s trailer.

The man told deputies that he tried to stop them, but said he was dragged 150-200 yards down the road as he was hanging onto their truck.

Deputies arrested Ost Monday and charged her with two counts of larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property.

McNeill was previously charged with two counts of larceny, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property.