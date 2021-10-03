Woman wanted in Clayton murder captured in Georgia; son safe, Amber Alert canceled

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Camille Singleton, who was charged in connection with a Thursday murder in Clayton, North Carolina, was apprehended and arrested in Georgia today, Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton confirmed.

Singleton is wanted for the murder of 68-year-old Inita Gaither, according to a previous release from Shelton.

Gaither was found dead in a home along Crawford Parkway, which is just off of W. Main Street in Clayton. She was shot in the head with a handgun, according to the incident report.

Police Chief Greg Tart told CBS 17 on Thursday night that the incident began as a welfare check call made by the family around 4:30 p.m. Authorities said Gaither was related to Singleton.

Additionally, an Amber Alert was issued for Singleton’s 2-year-old son, Dior.

Dior Singleton and his mom Camille Singleton. Photos from Clayton police

The alert has been canceled as Dior was found with his mother. He is also currently in police custody, safe.

Clayton detectives are currently en route to Georgia.

Michael Prunka and Patrick Zarcone contributed to this article.