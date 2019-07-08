Woman wanted on animal cruelty charges in Laurens Co. turns self in

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate woman wanted on animal cruelty charges turned herself in to authorities Monday morning.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Lori Lockey, a woman who ran from a home last week where deputies and animal control found animals living in “deplorable conditions,” turned herself in to the sheriff’s office.

We reported earlier that deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Tractor drive to assist animal control officers.

Sheriff’s Office officials said when animal control officers first approached the property, Lockey ran from the scene.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found two horses, a kitten and a rabbit “living in deplorable conditions with little to no food and water.”

According to the release, animal control took the animals and relocated them for their safety.

A second person on the property — Stacey Lynn McKenzie — was arrested and taken to the Johnson Detention Center.

Both Lockey and McKenzie will face four counts of felony cruelty to animals charges.