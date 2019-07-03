Woman wanted on animal cruelty charges in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for a woman wanted on animal cruelty charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Tractor Drive to assist animal control officers on Monday.

Sheriff’s Office officials said when animal control officers first approached the property, one of the subjects — Lori Lockey — ran from the scene.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found two horses, a kitten and a rabbit “living in deplorable conditions with little to no food and water.”

According to the release, animal control took the animals and relocated them for their safety.

A second person on the property — Stacey Lynn McKenzie — was arrested and taken to the Johnson Detention Center.

Lockey has not yet been located.

Both Lockey and McKenzie will face four counts of felony cruelty to animals charges.

Anyone with information on Lockey’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-984-4967 or call 864-68-CRIME.

