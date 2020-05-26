Woman wanted on murder charge following Wellford man’s 2019 death

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for second-degree murder.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a deceased individual inside of a vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of Haywood Road on May 27, 2019.

The deceased individual was identified as Dakota Nicholas Fincham, 27, of Wellford, S.C.

An autopsy revealed that Fincham died as a result of fentanyl toxicity.

Criminal Investigations Sections detectives started an investigation and have since charged Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 24, with one count of second-degree murder.

Irby is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall, weigh around 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Asheville Police said Irby has several tattoos, including an anchor on her right wrist and a mermaid on her right forearm.

She has reportedly lived in Buncombe, Henderson and Transylvania counties previously.

Her current whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.