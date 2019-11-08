Woman wanted out of York Co. involved in shooting incident at Upstate hotel believed to have left SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a shooting at an area hotel Thursday night is ongoing, and believe the suspect has left the state.

We reported earlier that deputies were investigating a shooting at Holiday Inn Express and Suites, located on Sha Lane, in Spartanburg.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to the shooting at around 6 p.m. and when they arrived on-scene, they spoke to two bail bondsmen from York County.

The bondsmen said they were trying to arrest a woman from that county who had failed to appear in court on some drug charges.

According to the release, the men tried to detain the woman as she came out of the hotel, but she was able to make it to her vehicle.

They then tried to block her in the parking lot with their vehicle, but the woman was able to drive around them.

According to the release, one of the bondsman claimed the woman almost hit him with her vehicle and he then fired at her vehicle several times.

The woman’s vehicle was later found in the parking lot of Ingles, located on Asheville Highway and Springfield Road.

The vehicle reportedly had only been hit one time in the rear tire.

“There was no evidence in the car to indicate the female had been injured in any way, and at present, it is believed that female has fled this state,” according to the release.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation remains active at this time.