Woman who bought $1.5B lottery ticket in Upstate plans to share wealth

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -- The lucky lady who won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot is from South Carolina and plans to help charities close to her heart.

The winning ticket was sold at a Simpsonville store in October.

The winner waited until last week to claim the prize. Though she wishes to remain anonymous, the winner did release information through Jason Kurland. Lottery officials say Kurland is the winner’s legal representative and spokesman.

Kurland said in a statement that the winner will donate to Ronald McDonald House of Charities in Columbia, S.C., Simpsonville Arts Center, and American Red Cross Alabama Region ‐ Tornado Relief Fund, among other charitable organizations.

According to the news release, the winner is from South Carolina and was visiting Greenville when she spotted a sign about the jackpot while driving. She bought a ticket and was shocked to realize she won the morning after the winning numbers were announced.

“Words can’t describe the feeling of such incredible luck,” the winner said in a statement. “I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart.”

Lottery officials say the winner chose a one-time payment of $877,784,124.