Woman who carjacked SUV, plowed through barricades before crashing in downtown Greenville charged

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a woman involved in a carjacking and reckless driving in downtown Greenville Friday night was arraigned Monday morning at the Greenville County Detention Center.

We reported on Friday that someone drove through a police barricade that was set up for Saturday’s “Liberty Bridge Jump-Off” event.

Our 7News crews at the scene Friday said the person was driving a silver SUV, later revealed to be stolen, and drove through the intersection at Falls Creek Park and South Main Street and through the barricades.

Greenville Police said officers responded at about 8:25 p.m. to the 800 block of Caledon Court for a carjacking.

The incident started when the woman reportedly threw sticks and a snake at the victim. She also hit the victim with her fist and stole her keys and Honda CR-V, police said.

While officers were working a road closure at Falls Park Drive and Main Street when they saw a Honda recklessly driving through a set of water barricades and into the Liberty Bridge Jump Off pole vaulting event site, causing damage to equipment.

Officers, who did not know the SUV was stolen, attempted to stop the driver. She continued driving onto Broad Street then onto Spring Street, where she crashed into a Jeep.

After the crash, the woman jumped out of the passenger side of the SUV, police said. Officers chased her on foot before quickly catching up to her.

Police said she resisted arrest, but additional officers arrived on scene and she was taken into custody.

The woman told officers her shoulder was hurt, and she was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. She remained under a doctor’s care for psychiatric testing and evaluation throughout the weekend.

No other injuries were reported.

The woman, identified as Hilmary Moreno-Berrios, 29, was released from medical care and was served with warrants charging her with carjacking and malicious damage to personal property.

According to the release, the malicious damage charge stems from the destruction of equipment and other property contained at the event site, estimated to be around $17,225.

Moreno-Berrios was also issued five traffic citations for hit-and-run, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, driving on a closed street and reckless driving.

During her arraignment Monday morning, her bond was set at $25,000.

“The bizarre incident garnered widespread community attention not only for the chase through the heavily-populated route the suspect traveled, but also because Moreno-Berrios carjacked the Honda CR-V by throwing sticks and what turned out to be a live, non-venomous black snake at the victim.”

Police said the snake was later released into a nearby wooded area after it was determined that it was non-venomous.

7News crews reported earlier that two police patrol cars were involved in a crash while responding to the scene.