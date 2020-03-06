1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools

Woman who went to hospital twice tests positive for virus in GA

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Health officials say a woman who went to a Georgia emergency center with flu-like symptoms late last month has tested positive for COVID-19 by the state health lab.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says it’s still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Floyd Medical Center says the 46-year-old woman went to the emergency care center on Feb. 29, but did not meet testing criteria for COVID-19 and was released.

She returned on Tuesday with worsening symptoms. Officials say she was admitted to the hospital after that visit due to her condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store