Woman who went to hospital twice tests positive for virus in GA

FILE – This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Health officials say a woman who went to a Georgia emergency center with flu-like symptoms late last month has tested positive for COVID-19 by the state health lab.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says it’s still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Floyd Medical Center says the 46-year-old woman went to the emergency care center on Feb. 29, but did not meet testing criteria for COVID-19 and was released.

She returned on Tuesday with worsening symptoms. Officials say she was admitted to the hospital after that visit due to her condition.