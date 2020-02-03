Woman whose newborn died in prison toilet gets $1M from SC

by: Associated Press

(AP) – A former inmate whose newborn died in a prison toilet in South Carolina will receive more than $1 million from the state and two medical companies. 

The State newspaper reports that Sinetra Johnson filed a lawsuit claiming no one examined her when she went into labor in 2012.

Johnson says she was sent back to her cell and delivered her twin daughter into a toilet.

She says guards still ignored her until fellow inmates rolled her to a medical station in a wheelchair and she delivered her second child, a healthy son.

