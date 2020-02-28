Woman wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman won $250,000 after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket on her way to work.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, Jennifer Flannery said she was “in a bad mood” and purchased a scratch-off ticket at the Speedway on E. Main Street.

She played the ticket once she got to work then told her boss she had to leave.

“I was shaking and hyperventilating,” Flannery told the SC Education Lottery.

She said she plans use the money to adopt her grandchildren then take them on a family vacation.

She won while playing the $10 Queen of Hearts game.