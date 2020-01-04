Woman’s body found at Lake Hartwell, Sheriff says

STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – A woman’s body has been found at Lake Hartwell in Stephens County.

According to Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley, the body of a woman was discovered by a family walking their dog at the recreational area Saturday morning.

Investigators and the coroners office are investigating.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a white female from Lumpkin County traveled to a Stephens County boat ramp and park during the late hours of Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Coroner Chris Stephens will conduct an autopsy at the GBI crime lab, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

