Woman’s body found behind building in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A woman’s body was found behind a building in downtown Asheville, Monday morning.

According to Asheville Police, a passerby found the woman’s body behind Moog Music on Broadway Street around 10:00am.

Officers say the woman appeared to be in her early 40s and her death is being investigated as suspicious.

Investigators say they are working to identify the victim and follow up on several leads.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.