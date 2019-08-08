Woman’s body found in Candler community of Buncombe Co. ID’d

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials have identified a woman whose body was found last week in the Candler community of the county.

We reported earlier that the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office found the body in a wooded area near Justice Ridge Terrace after deputies obtained a search warrant.

On Thursday, officials identified the body as that of Elizabeth May Mann.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Mann did not have any known health conditions that would have contributed to her death, and said they are treating it as a suspicious death.

According to the release, the autopsy is expected to take several weeks due to the decomposition of the body and Mann’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

An investigation into Mann’s death is ongoing at this time.