Woman’s body found in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner is working to identify a woman whose body was found Thursday night in a wooded area of Gaffney.

The woman’s death is a result of homicide, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release.

Fowler said Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators notified him about the discovery of the body around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

“The body was found about 50 yards behind a residence at 2420 Union Highway and, because of its condition, appears to have been there for several days,” Fowler said.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Fowler said his office and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

