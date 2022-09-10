GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville.

Investigators said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a woman dead at a residence.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as Lisa Denise Workman, 54. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed and investigators ruled the death suspicious.

The coroner’s office and detectives are investigating the death.

The cause of death was not released due to the early stages of the investigation.