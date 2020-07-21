Woman’s body found in shallow grave in Cherokee Co. cornfield ID’d by coroner

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Coroner’s Office officials on Tuesday identified a woman’s body that was found Sunday in a corn field in the county.

We reported earlier that deputies discovered the remains in a shallow grave in a corn field near the end of Concord Heights at about 2 p.m. while searching for a woman who had been reported missing by family members.

On Tuesday, Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the woman as Alisia Campos Garcia, 37, of Gaffney.

Fowler said an autopsy confirmed Garcia’s death is a homicide.

“Positive identification was made through clothing the victim was wearing when she disappeared and other information gathered during the investigation,” Fowler said.

Sheriff Steve Mueller told us earlier that the crime is most likely the result of domestic violence.