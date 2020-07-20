Woman’s body found in shallow grave in Cherokee Co. cornfield, sheriff says

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News spoke with neighbors after a woman’s body was found in a corn field in Cherokee County on Sunday.

“The cop knocked at my door and I just froze,” Connie Tate said.

Connie Tate has lived on Concord Heights in Cherokee County for more than 20 years and says she’s never had a police officer show up at her home. She and others describe their neighborhood as extremely safe.

“Very peaceful, very quiet country setting,” Chastity Dover said. “You don’t have to worry about anything.”

But that all changed this past weekend when a woman was reported missing.

“The children said that their parents had left the day before, on Saturday, around 3:00. They had not seen them and they had not heard from them,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.

Not long after the report was made, a woman’s body was found just down the road from Connie Tate’s home in a cornfield.

“We went to the area, which is known as their garden plot, and the officers began to walk and look at the property, and they found a body that was in a very shallow grave. Actually, parts of the female’s body were still exposed. It was not totally covered up,” Sheriff Mueller said.

It was something those who live nearby couldn’t believe.

“I was like ‘Oh my god!’ I really was shaken up and scared,” Tate said.

“We saw on Facebook, on Channel 7 News, what had supposedly happened and we were like, ‘Let’s hurry up and get home.’ Then, when we got here, we heard about the cops surrounding the place and what happened, and we were like ‘Whoa,'” Dover added.

Neighbors said they’re now thinking about the loved ones of the woman whose body was found.

“I was just overwhelmed with prayers for that family,” Tate said.

No charges have been filed yet, but Sheriff Mueller told 7 News the victim’s husband is in custody in Alabama as a person of interest, and they are looking for another person here locally who they believe is associated with the crime.

The coroner is waiting to release the victim’s name and cause of death until after the autopsy is completed and that is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sheriff Mueller said the crime is most likely the result of domestic violence.

We will update this article as we learn more.