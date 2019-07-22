Woman’s body found in woods in Laurens Co., deputies investigating

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Laurens County deputies have been investigating after a deceased woman was found Saturday in Laurens County.

Deputies responded after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area near Ekom Beach Road.

The sheriff’s office said the body was identified as Michelle Marie Dodge, of York, S.C.

Deputies said her 2006 Dodge Charger is missing.

Anyone with information regarding Dodge’s death and/or the location of her car should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 984-4967. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling 864-68-CRIME.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store