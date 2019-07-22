Woman’s body found in woods in Laurens Co., deputies investigating

Laurens County deputies have been investigating after a deceased woman was found Saturday in Laurens County.

Deputies responded after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area near Ekom Beach Road.

The sheriff’s office said the body was identified as Michelle Marie Dodge, of York, S.C.

Deputies said her 2006 Dodge Charger is missing.

Anyone with information regarding Dodge’s death and/or the location of her car should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 984-4967. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling 864-68-CRIME.