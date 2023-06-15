GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Jade Amya Jones turned herself in Wednesday for the murder of 25-year-old Robert Lee Jackson.

On Sunday, deputies responded to Assembly View Circle around 7:27 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found Jackson with at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that Jackson was shot at least once when he stepped outside of his residence.

He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries almost two hours later.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office determined that Jackson died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Jones was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

25-year-old Jaquasha Shakail Allgood was also arrested on Monday for accessory after the fact.

Investigators said that Jones and Allgood are familiar with each other but have not determined their relationship at this time.

Both women are currently booked at the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.