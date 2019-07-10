Women charged after 70 animals seized in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Two women are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities rescued dozens of animals from a residence in Forest City.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and animal control officers seized dogs, cats and farm animals Monday following an investigation.

Deputies say 32 dogs; 32 cats; 2 roosters; 3 chickens and a pig were among the animals seized.

Barbara Pruett King and Erica Shea McMahan were arrested in connection to the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say King and McMahan are each charged with two counts of killing an animal by starvation and 18 counts of cruelty to animals. King was also charged with resisting an officer and other crimes.

The seized animals will be cared for at the Rutherford County Animal Shelter until a hearing is scheduled.

