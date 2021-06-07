Women charged in McDowell Co. child abuse case accused of destroying evidence

30-year-old Kirsten Nicole Williams and 26-year-old Sami Loraine Williams have been charged in a child abuse case. (McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women charged in a McDowell County child abuse case are accused of destroying evidence.

30-year-old Kirsten Nicole Williams and 26-year-old Sami Loraine Williams, of Marion, are charged with altering, stealing or destroying evidence, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They were previously charged with child abuse inflicting serious injury after physically abusing a boy that was in their custody, deputies said.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that the women altered and destroyed a video of the abuse.