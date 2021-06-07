Women charged in McDowell Co. child abuse case accused of destroying evidence

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

30-year-old Kirsten Nicole Williams and 26-year-old Sami Loraine Williams have been charged in a child abuse case. (McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women charged in a McDowell County child abuse case are accused of destroying evidence.

30-year-old Kirsten Nicole Williams and 26-year-old Sami Loraine Williams, of Marion, are charged with altering, stealing or destroying evidence, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They were previously charged with child abuse inflicting serious injury after physically abusing a boy that was in their custody, deputies said.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that the women altered and destroyed a video of the abuse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store