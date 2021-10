FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, Laura Law performs as a witch at the Scary Tales haunted house at Halloween Horror nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. After a pandemic-related absence of almost two years, Universal Orlando Resort’s celebration of all things scary opened for screams on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Halloween Horror Nights kicked off at the Florida theme park resort for a 30th year of disturbing haunted houses, live entertainment and celebrations of pop-culture scares. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Wompus Woods Haunted Trail is shutting down after its 25th year.

Wompus Woods, located on Parris Road in Cowpens, posted on their Facebook that their open the weekend of the 31st and it was their final year.

According to officials, the haunted trail offers a 40 plus minute walk trail and a 25 plus minute family haunted hayride.

