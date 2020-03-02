Woodruff H.S. student dies from stroke, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, Jamaya Smith, of Woodruff, was pronounced dead at Saturday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

An autopsy revealed that Smith had a stroke from an unknown cause.

On Sunday, Spartanburg School District 4 officials posted about Smith’s passing on their Facebook page.

“District 4 Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students, Jamaya Smith. Jamaya was a 9th grader at Woodruff High School. She had a kind spirit and uplifting attitude. We will all miss Jamaya’s bright smile and friendship. She will be deeply missed by both her teachers and classmates. We pray for her family and friends during this most difficult time. Our School Counselors will be available beginning Monday to help students in dealing with this tragic loss.”