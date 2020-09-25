Woodruff man receives 25 year prison sentence for stabbing relative

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Woodruff man received a 25- year prison sentence on Friday after he admitted to stabbing a relative.

Larry Allen Eubanks, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and an unrelated contraband charge. Circuit Judge Keith Kelly issued a 20 – year prison sentence on the attempted murder charge, a consecutive 5 – year prison sentence on the weapon charge and a concurrent 10 – year prison sentence on the contraband charge, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Law enforcement responded to the crime on July 18, 2019 at a Gateview Circle home in Woodruff. Officers learned that Eubanks stabbed his cousin.

Eubanks then walked out of a wooded area with his hands in the air. He told officers he stabbed his cousin and he dropped the knife used in the attack.

The stabbing victim underwent surgery for his wounds and he endured a lengthy recovery, the solicitor said.

Two shanks were discovered in Eubanks’ mattress at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility on April 6, 2020. Eubanks admitted they were his.

Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith prosecuted the case.