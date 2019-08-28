Woodruff Rd. congestion relief gains new support

Just mention Woodruff Road and what do you picture? Red lights and tail lights as far as you can see.

Now there’s a new push for a longstanding plan that would ease traffic: A Paralell Roadway.

We talked with Greenville County leaders about the timeline and the biggest road block, fiunding.

When it comes to driving on Woodruff Road, drivers like Rick Dickert’s say “don’t,”

“What goes through my mind is Atlanta, I feel like I’m back in Atlanta,” said

That’s why Greenville leaders renewed a push to get funding for this Congestion Relief Project. And this past week, State Legislators who represent Greenville vowed to fight for the paralell road spanning I-85 and I-385.

It would extend the new Paralell Parkway that goes from Verdea to Woodruff Industrial Boulevard behind target an additional two and a half miles to Smith Hines Road.

Keith Brockington the Greenville Co. Transportation Planning Manager says even if the full 121 million dollars was secured the process of aquiring the land puts construction years away, but he adds it’s essential.

“By doing this you can provide the alternative for people to get in and out of the area without ever having to touch woodruff road or just having to cross,” said Brockington.

One thing drivers won’t have to wait much longer for is the completion of the I-85 385 interchange. It’s set to be done before the new year.

For now if you can’t avoid Woodruff, you might take a cue from Dickert, and pump up the radio to drown out the wait.

“Take your time, enjoy some music and you’ll get there,” he said.

Tthe paralell road project is expected to ease woodruff traffic by up to 20%.

With a center median, traffic circles and other elements, the new road will be designed to prevent the types of problems we see on Woodruff from happening on the new road.