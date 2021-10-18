Woodruff woman charged in daughter’s August death

WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — A Woodruff woman has been charged with manslaughter in the August death of her daughter.

Heather Wessel was arrested and charged with manslaughter Friday in the Aug. 7 death of 22-year-old Ayla Franklin.

We previously reported that’s Wessel’s daughter was found facedown and unresponsive in a front yard. Woodruff police say authorities later began investigating the death as a homicide.

They haven’t yet said why they conclude that the 45-year-old Wessel caused Franklin’s death. Wessel remains jailed in Spartanburg awaiting a bail hearing.

