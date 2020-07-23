‘Work-at-home’ scams on the rise, what you need to know

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s an old scam but it’s making a comeback in the upstate. The targets are people looking to work from home.

These three ladies have a lot on their plates right now, they’re teachers.

“Income for teachers, we have to have two jobs,” said Upstate teacher and business owner, Edith Alston.

They’re also business owners. But as they’ve been working from home, they’ve noticed a growing trend.

“Jobs that never existed are now existing,” Alston told us.

They’re not the only ones noticing this trend. Leaders with the Better Business Bureau of Upstate SC told us they’re seeing an uptick in what’s called, work-at-home scams.

It typically starts with an enticing online job posting.

“A lot of the ones we see is where they’re actually sending them a check before they even start the job,” said Better Business Bureau of Upstate SC President, Vee Daniel.

From there, Vee Daniel from the Better Business Bureau of Upstate SC told us, the scammer will say they sent the candidate too much money and ask for a check back. But the next think you know, you’re out a lot of money.

“The check bounces and they’re out $200,” Daniel told us.

Daniel said the best way to avoid falling victim is to do your research, look up the business and ask questions.

“If it sounds really too good to be true, you might check it out with someone you feel would know,” said Duncan Resident, Walt Chandler.

This Duncan man also has some additional words of advice.

“If it’s a technical thing, ask your daughter,” Chandler told us.

Another red flag leaders with the BBB told 7 News you need to look out for is if the employer is not asking you any information about yourself, like your professional background.

They also encourage you to check reviews, call the business and ask where they’re located.