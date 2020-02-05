Work underway on South Downtown Greenville Master Plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The City of Greenville is planning the future of south downtown, which is the area roughly bordered by Church and Augusta Streets. Tuesday, the city hosted a public meeting to hear feedback.

South downtown Greenville contains is a diverse area. It includes businesses on Augusta Street, government offices at County Square, and homes both old and new in the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood.



“This is a large area of land left within the city that is ripe for development,” said Dorothy Dowe, who is a member at large of Greenville City Council.

Consultants are working on a master plan for the area. As County Square is redeveloped into housing, retail, office, and hotel space, changes are imminent. That has Haynie-Sirrine resident JP Rainsford concerned.

“All of that traffic will be diverted onto our streets,” she said. “And we just value quiet neighborhoods and streets where our children can play and where we can be outside.”

She said she’s also worried about urban development in the area.

“The city spilling into our neighborhoods is what we’re most concerned about,” Rainsford said.

Consultants working on the master plan talked about improving connectivity, making south downtown walkable and bikable, and maintaining the area’s character. The meeting Tuesday was a chance for those who live in the area to be heard.

“I think they just want to make sure that it’s planned correctly and that we are taking into account the impact on traffic, the impacts on quality of life for Greenville and that in the end, that people who have lived here for most of their life and want to continue to live here are taken care of,” Dowe said.

The city will hold a second public meeting in March. Greenville leaders hope to have plan drafted for south downtown by the end of April. City Council will review it in June.