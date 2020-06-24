Worker crushed to death at manufacturing plant in SC

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Death Investigation generic_219773

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities are investigating after a man working at a manufacturing plant was crushed to death.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, in a news release, said Andrew Hobbs died Tuesday about 9 a.m. on the job at the Bridgestone-Firestone Manufacturing facility in Graniteville. The release says 58-year-old from Thomson, Georgia, suffered “crushing injuries,” and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died.

Ables says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry.

The company, in a statement, said they are investigating what they described as an accident. Details of what happened were not released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories