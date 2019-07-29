Worker dies after falling from new 4-story building in Greenville Co., coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials said a man, who was working as a subcontractor for a roofing company, fell to the ground from a building Monday and died.

According to Coroner Kent Dill, Vincente Juarez Lopez, 47, of Spartanburg, was working as a subcontractor on the roof of a new four-story building at Rolling Green Retirement Village, located at 1 Hoke Smith Blvd. in Greenville, when he fell to the ground at around 8 a.m.

Dill said Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for sometime Monday.

The cause and manner of the man’s death is pending the results of the autopsy.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office is investigating the man’s death.