Worker dies after falling through roof at industrial site

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) The Cherokee County Coroner’s office said a 55-year-old man died after he reportedly fell through the roof of a Gaffney industrial site.

According to the coroner’s office news release, Mickey Ray Stephens of Chester was on the roof of the TTI facility on Commerce Drive located in Meadow Creek Industrial Park.

The coroner says two other workers who were also on the roof servicing an HVAC air handler reported Stephens stepped through a return duct opening in the roof around 2 P.M on Saturday.

Stephens fell 60 feet and landed on the concrete floor inside the warehouse facility.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stephens was employed by Performance Staffing Solutions of Charlotte, North Carolina.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday.