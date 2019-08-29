Worker dies after tree cutting accident in Pickens Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic_384912

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Wednesday after a tree cutting accident in Pickens County.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said Benjamin Wood, 32, died at AnMed Health Cannon Memorial Hospital after a tree cutting accident at a golf course.

Kelley said the man worked for The Cliffs.

No foul play is expected, according to Kelley.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The coroner’s office, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA will continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store