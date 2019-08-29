Worker dies after tree cutting accident in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Wednesday after a tree cutting accident in Pickens County.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said Benjamin Wood, 32, died at AnMed Health Cannon Memorial Hospital after a tree cutting accident at a golf course.

Kelley said the man worked for The Cliffs.

No foul play is expected, according to Kelley.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The coroner’s office, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA will continue to investigate the incident.