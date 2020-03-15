Working remotely: Growing option for employers amid coronavirus concerns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with Sitel have confirmed with 7 News, they believe one of their employees at their Spartanburg location has tested positive for COVID-19. An official there told us, while they get all of this figured out, some of their employees could be working from home. And this isn’t the first company to use this plan of action.

“I have to meet with clients, I have to talk with them about what they want and that means meeting up,” said Spartanburg Wedding Videographer, Sofiya Kuvtoun.

Sofiya Kuvtoun has a job that keeps her busy. She’s a wedding videographer. It’s also a career that she told us would be mostly impossible doing within the walls of her home.

“Going to their weddings, I have to be there to film. I can’t FaceTime,” said Kuvtoun.

Same goes for Samuel Finnerin.

“I work as a precast production worker there on the beds,” said Spartanburg Resident, Samuel Finnerin.

However a lot of employers are trying to make it possible. That could include Sitel in Spartanburg. They’re a call center but have since been evacuated because of word of a possible COVID-19 case.

We caught up with one woman over the phone who works there. She told us, it’s needed.

“I think it will be a lot safer working from home. I have no problem working from home if we can get it set-up,” said a Sitel Employee.

Even though officials at Sitel told us they have an employee that tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC told us they only have one confirmed case right now in Spartanburg County. That was a man we told you about back on March 8th.

We do not know if all Sitel employees will be able to work from home. We sent our questions to corporate and are waiting to hear back now.

Officials with Sitel told us the facility has been evacuated and underwent what they’re calling a hospital-deep clean.

You can find the full statement from their media team below:

“On march 13, 2020, sitel group learned that an employee of sitel spartanburg tested positive for covid-19 (coronavirus) via self-notification. We immediately contacted the south carolina department of health to seek advice which included closing the site and evacuating all associates. We can confirm that this evacuation process is now fully completed.

The health and safety of our employees is our priority. We have reiterated to our employees that they should monitor their health and contact their health providers if they feel ill. We had certified vendors in viral decontamination who completed a hospital-grade deep clean at the site yesterday evening.”