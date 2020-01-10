Workshop offers songwriting and instrument lessons to veterans for free

Greenville, SC (WSPA- TV)

Soldier Songs and Voices Upstate chapter is hosting a songwriting workshop for veterans.

The group is part of a national organization that teaches veterans to write songs and play instruments to build community and as a form of therapy.

Founder of the Upstate chapter Neil Sondov said putting words and feelings to music can help veterans with PTSD and those who have suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

The classes happen on the first Sunday of every month. This workshop will be on January 12, Sunday from 4 PM – 6 PM.

It’s completely free for the veterans in attendance and will be held at Smiley’s Acoustic Cafe in downtown Greenville 111 Augusta St.

Soldiers Songs and Voices is also looking for any instruments you’d like to donate like old guitars or drumsets for example. You can drop them off at the restaurant or contact soldier songs and voices Upstate Facebook page.

Click here for more on the national organization.