2 killed, 48 hurt when natural gas tanker explodes in Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) – A tanker truck carrying natural gas exploded in a major street in Lima’s Villa El Salvador district on Thursday, killing at least two people.

The explosion, which also set fire to several buildings and cars, also saw 48 people injured.

Fire department chief said the explosion had sparked from a leak in the truck.

14 homes were burned in the fire, officials said.

Official information indicated an adult died next to the truck and has not been identified, while a child died after being taken to hospital.

According to Peru’s health minister eight children were among the victims.

