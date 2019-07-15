2 killed, many injured when amusement park ride falls apart while in operation

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA (CBS NEWSPATH) — Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a joyride at an adventure park broke down on Sunday in India’s western Ahmedabad city.

Local media reported that the joyride in Kankaria Amusement Park, “Discovery,” which was in the shape of a circular pendulum, was suspended from a pole-like structure.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

It broke down when the ride was functional and the ride came crashing down killing two people in their twenties, instantly.

Gujarat Interior Minister said the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. He added that a probe was launched into the matter.