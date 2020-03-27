1  of  9
4 passengers dead aboard cruise ship anchored off Panama

World News

by: The Associated Press

Panamanian Navy Police navigate near the anchored Zaandam cruise ship, carrying some guests with flu-like symptoms, after it arrived to the bay of Panama City, Friday, March 27, 2020, amid the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus. Health authorities are expected to board the ship to test passengers and decide whether it can cross the Panama Canal. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Four passengers have died aboard a cruise ship now anchored off the coast of Panama and two people aboard the ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Holland America Line said in a post on its Facebook page Friday that more than 130 people aboard the Zaandam had reported flu-like symptoms.

The ship is receiving medical supplies and medical personnel from another Holland America ship, the Rotterdam.

The company plans to begin transferring healthy passengers to the Rotterdam.

The Zaandam had planned to pass through the Panama Canal en route to Florida, but after being inspected by Panamanian authorities, the request to use the canal was denied.

