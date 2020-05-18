70 cases of COVID-19 at French schools days after re-opening

FILE – In this May 14, 2020 file photo, schoolchildren raise their fingers to answer their teacher Sandrine Albiez, wearing a face masks, in a school in Strasbourg, eastern France. Just days after around a third of French schoolchildren went back to school, ended the gruelling coronavirus-linked lockdown, there has been flare up of about 70 cases with coronavirus in classes. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

PARIS (AP) — Just one week after a third of French children went back to school in an easing of the coronavirus lockdown, there’s been a worrying flareup of about 70 COVID-19 cases linked to schools.

Some schools were opened last week and a further 150,000 junior high students went back to the classroom Monday.

The move initially spelled relief: The end of homeschooling for many hundreds of thousands of exhausted French parents.

But the education minister sounded the alarm Monday, saying that the return has put some children in new danger of infection.

He said the affected schools are being closed immediately.