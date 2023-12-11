COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A construction site elevator plunged to the ground in Stockholm on Monday, seriously injuring five people, Swedish authorities said.

Oscar Davila, of the Greater Stockholm fire department, told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that there were five people inside the elevator “and they are seriously injured.” Further details about their injuries weren’t immediately available.

The construction elevator plummeted 20 meters (66 feet) in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT.

Police said that no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into “work environment violations.”

Swedish media carried photos of first responders at the site and the area cordoned off.

A spokesman for the company that manufactured the elevator told the Aftonbladet tabloid that that type has been used around the world for more than 20 years, and the company had never been involved in such an incident before.