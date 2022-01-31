At least 10 killed in Kenya when vehicle runs over explosive

by: Associated Press

People injured in the blast arrive for treatment at the referral hospital in Mandera, in northeastern Kenya Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. A local official says at least 10 people are dead after their vehicle ran over an explosive device on a highway near Mandera on Monday morning. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A local official in northeastern Kenya says at least 10 people are dead after their vehicle ran over an explosive device on a highway Monday morning.

The North Eastern regional commander says the blast occurred outside Mandera town. Witnesses said the toll could rise because others had serious injuries.

Police suspect the explosive device was placed by al-Shabab extremists operating in the area after crossing from nearby Somalia.

The extremists are often blamed for such attacks in the border region, targeting both security forces and civilians. A police report on Monday’s blast says the attackers fled toward the border.

